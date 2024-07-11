Angie O'Sullivan started her nursing career at Peterborough City Hospital in 1974

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Peterborough City Hospital nurse is celebrating a landmark milestone in her healthcare career; 50 years - and not out!

Hip Fracture Practitioner Angie O'Sullivan has cared for thousands of local patients, and their loved ones, throughout her long and distinguished career.

The 68-year-old said she remembered her first day well because – despite it being summer – it snowed!

Angie O'Sullivan has been working for half a century

Angie was just 18 years-old when she started training at Peterborough District Hospital School of Nursing in June, 1974

“I always knew that I wanted to have a hands-on job helping people,” she said.

Bizarrely, the teenager was initially warned off pursuing a career in nursing:

“I was told I’d never make it as a nurse,” she recalled, “so I tried my hand at hairdressing, which I didn’t enjoy.”

The aspiration to become a nurse was so strong within Angie however that it drove her stick it to the doubters:

“I thought I’d prove everyone wrong and train as a nurse - and haven’t looked back in 50 years.”

Angie revealed she has no plans to retire.

“I’m really proud to say I’m still working full-time hours, in a job that I love.”

One thing Angie has come to appreciate over the years is just how vital it is to be personable with those needing care.

“It is so important to treat patients the way you would want your loved ones, or yourself, to be treated,” she noted.

“I always remember that it could be a member of your family laying in a hospital bed, requiring care.”

Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse at North West Anglia Foundation Trust (NWAFT), which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals, spoke warmly about Angie’s “fantastic nursing record”, saying NWAFT was “privileged” to have Angie on the team.

“She has built an amazing wealth of knowledge over the years, which is such a bonus for our patients as well as Angie’s colleagues.

“Congratulations to Angie on her 50 years’ of nursing; we hope to be working with her for many more.”

Angie’s response was typically humble and positive:

“I feel lucky to have met so many amazing and inspirational people and have learnt so much from everyone,” she said.

“Here’s to the next 50 years!”