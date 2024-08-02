Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whittlesey rifle club offer insight into what makes the celebrated Paralympian marksman such a hotshot

While Olympic fever has understandably started to show itself across our region, the good folk of Whittlesey are already counting down the days until the Paralympic Games kick-off on August 28.

Why? Because that is when local sporting hero Matt Skelhon gets to show the world – once again – what Fenland rifle shooters are made of.

The Stilton-based marksman will be representing team GB in the R3 10m air rifle prone contest on September 1.

Paralympian Matt Skelhon will be representing team GB in both the R3 10m air rifle prone contest, and the outdoor R6 50m rifle prone competition at the Paris Games

On September 5, he will also be taking part in the outdoor R6 50m rifle prone competition, where he is the current European and world champion.

Though the 39-year-old sporting icon is now based at national training camp centres where top coaches help condition him to compete in top-flight international shooting tournaments, Matt first learned to hone his skills at Whittlesey Rifle Club.

“He always had a competitive nature,” remembers the club’s development officer, Alan Bessant.

Alan says the club was “not so well adapted for disabled shooters” back then.

Matt won a gold medal in the R6 – Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 competition at the 2024 WSPS European Championships in Granada earlier this year.

“Matt never wanted help and always tried to be independent and self-sufficient,” he says, adding:

“He would bunny-hop his wheelchair over a small step on the way to the firing point.”

Matt began shooting as a hobby when he was just 11 years-old, following a car accident that left him disabled.

He started shooting competitively when he joined the Disabled Target Shooting Association of Great Britain in April 2006. Within just 18 months, the dedicated sharpshooter had secured a place on the British team for the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing.

“What set him apart was an ability to concentrate, whatever the environment, and have total calm and focus when he was shooting competitively,” Alan recalls.

Though Matt was clearly dedicated to achieving great things, Alan says the Peterborough-born crackshot was always a fun guy to be around:

“Matt was very chatty and quite a character, sporting some crazy hairstyles, including a Mohawk.”

“He is also great company and a likeable fella with everyone, sharing jokes and stories over a pint at the end of the day.”

Matt’s success – most notably his gold medal in Beijing in 2008, and his silver and bronze medals at the London 2012 Games – has elevated him to legend status among his fellow shooters at Whittlesey Rifle Club.

A recent dip in results, followed by a renewed resurgence in form, have only served to make his exploits and achievements even more relatable - and revered.

Vice-chairman David Ransome believes Matt – who is now the club’s president – is the perfect ambassador for Whittlesey Rifle Club.

“We want everyone at the club to enjoy the sport and just achieve the best they can in a fun, safe and inclusive social environment,” he stated.

“Matt’s achievements, tenacity and friendly, fun style embodies that ethos, as does his recent fightback to form.”

The club’s disability officer; writer and actor David Proud, is certain Matt’s high-profile success has led to greater local interest in rifle shooting.

“He is a fantastic role model for the sport,” he says: “Everyone at the club is incredibly proud of Matt’s achievements.”

Alan shares that Matt is now “1,000 per cent focused” on his preparations for a medal run at the Paris games.

As such, he believes now is the time for all Fenlanders to rally behind their man.

“We are encouraging people in Whittlesey to get behind Matt’s latest Paralympic run,” he says.

“[We] want everyone to feel pride that our town and this volunteer community sports club has played a part in his journey to an incredible fifth Games.”