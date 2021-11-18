Manufacturer to create more than 250 jobs with move to Peterborough

How the development at Delta Park might appear.

The business is to set up operations in a new 645,000 square feet facility that is still to be built as part of a £55 million development on the former Mars Petcare site in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston.

The name of the company has not been revealed but is hoped the firm will be in a position to start operations later next year.

A detailed planning application to build the manufacturing centre on the 29.86 acres site, which has been named Delta Park, has just been submitted to Peterborough City Council by developers Trebor Developments and Hillwood.

Work is expected to start on site from March next year.

A deal to buy the land was agreed with Mars Petcare by Trebor Developments and Hillwood late last year.

The two companies secured the green light from city planners in July for a two-unit speculative development after the submission of an outline planning application.

Greg Dalton, development manager for Trebor, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have agreed terms for this significant manufacturing facility at such an early stage in the site’s development.

“We look forward to working with the occupier and local planning authority closely to achieve consent to allow a start on site in the second quarter of 2022.”

Delta Park is being jointly marketed by Avison Young and Gerald Eve on behalf of Trebor, who advised on the transaction.

Tom Hennessy, chief executive of Peterborough economic development company, Opportunity Peterborough, said: “Opportunity Peterborough is pleased to have worked closely with partners to secure this fantastic new investment into the city.

“At present this is commercially confidential but more information will be forthcoming in due course.”