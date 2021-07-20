Multi-million pound warehouse development set to create 100 plus jobs in Peterborough

This image shows how the units will appear after completion.

A contractor is to be appointed to carry out the £55 million regeneration of the 30 acre derelict former Mars Petcare UK site in Shrewsbury Avenue, in Woodston, in a move that will create more than 100 jobs.

It is hoped the two-unit development at Delta Park will be ready for occupation next summer.

The decision to appoint a contractor comes after land owners Trebor Developments and Hillwood’s secured approval from Peterborough City Council for a full planning application.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed development for the former Mars Petcare site in Shrewsbury Avenue.

The development will provide units of 231,155 sq ft and 307,715 sq ft for manufacturing or distribution.

It is understood a range of companies from the UK and overseas have expressed an interest in the site.

A spokesperson said: “Peterborough has historically seen a wide range of occupiers from strong regional to international companies.

“We fully expect to see demand from national and international occupiers seeking space in the east of England, with Peterborough being the key industrial and logistics market in this region.”

Greg Dalton, development manager for Trebor, said: “We are delighted to achieve this key milestone for Peterborough’s next major speculative industrial scheme, which continues to see significant demand from a wide range of occupiers.

“The detailed planning is the next step in delivering this exciting project and we anticipate having these units available for occupation in summer 2022.”

Delta Park is being jointly marketed by Avison Young and Gerald Eve on behalf of Trebor and

Hillwood.

Gerald Eve acted on behalf of Mars Petcare UK on the site disposal. Trebor and Hillwood were advised by Avison Young on the site purchase.

Delta Park is one of the few last remaining areas of employment land to be developed in Peterborough and concern is growing that the city’s economic growth could slow if new development sites are not opened up.

Triple Queen’s Award winning Photocentric, based in Oxney Road, has told how it nearly moved out of the city due to the lack of suitable sites for its expansion plans.