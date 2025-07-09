Man jailed after repeatedly intimidating witness after domestic abuse

A suspect in a domestic abuse case has been jailed after he repeatedly threatened a woman into withdrawing a witness statement.

Gavin Boot (32) contacted the woman on Instagram in December last year, despite her attempts to block him.

Due to the threats both her and her partner had received from Boot, the woman, who was a witness in the domestic abuse case, withdrew her statement a few days later.

Boot, of no fixed address, was arrested in Glebe Gardens, Crowland, on 10 January, and on Thursday (3 July) was jailed for a year at Cambridge Crown Court, after admitting witness intimidation.

Cambridge Crown Court

A restraining order was also made for five years, preventing him from having any contact with the woman.

Detective Constable Emily Richardson, who investigated, said: “I would like to thank the victim for continuously reporting Boot’s threats to so we could bring him to justice.

"Attempts to thwart the legal process are taken very seriously by us and the court, and it was reflected in the sentence handed down by the judge.”