Man jailed after attacking a police officer during incident in Peterborough City Hospital

A man has been jailed after attacking a police officer during an incident in Peterborough City Hospital.

Terrance Nichols (35) kicked and spat at a police officer after being taken to the hospital in Bretton for treatment.

Nichols had attempted to remove a canula from his arm but the police officer prevented him from doing so.

Nichols reacted by kicking the officer to the face before spitting at him and saying he hoped he had broken his jaw.

The officer was uninjured.

Nichols had been taken to hospital after being arrested on July 1 for a separate matter

Nichols, of no known address, admitted common assault of an emergency worker and at a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on September 5 he was jailed for eight weeks.

PC Oliver Holmes said: “The officer was trying to prevent Nichols from doing himself further harm, so to respond by attacking him was disgusting.

“I’m pleased he has been jailed for his actions.

“We take assaults on our officers incredibly seriously and we will seek to prosecute those who choose to attack them for simply doing their job.”