Man dies following single vehicle road collision near Huntingdon

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage

A man has sadly died following a single-vehicle collision near Huntingdon, Cambs police have confirmed.

A force spokesperson explained: “Emergency services were called at about 7.40pm yesterday (Tuesday) with reports that a white Jaguar XF had crashed in Bridge Street, Woodwalton, Huntingdon.

“A man in his 40s was declared dead at the scene.

“Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage should report it through the force website using reference 446 of 11 February. Anyone without internet access should call 101.”