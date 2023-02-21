Man arrested as much loved biker dies four months after collision in Peterborough
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing the death of Philip Dunthorne by dangerous driving
Tributes have been paid to a ‘dearly loved son, brother and uncle’ who has died four months after a collision in Peterborough.
Philip Dunthorne, 50, of Twyford Gardens, Welland, Peterborough, was riding a black Keeway Superlight motorcycle when it was in collision with a blue Seat Alhambra at about 8.40pm on Monday, November 7, in St Paul’s Road, Dogsthorpe.
Cambridgeshire Police said that the driver of the Seat Alhambra failed to stop at the scene.
Mr Dunthorne suffered serious injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but died after his condition deteriorated on Sunday, 22 January.
In a tribute, his family described him as a “dearly loved son, brother and uncle"
No one else was injured in the collision.
On Thursday (16 February), a 52-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
He has been bailed until 16 May.
Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Dunthorne’s family and friends at this very difficult time.
“To aid our investigation, I would like to hear from any witnesses who may have information or dashcam footage of the collision or either vehicle in the moments leading up to it.”
If you have information or dashcam footage, you can tell us about it through the force website quoting reference number 35/91080/22.
Anyone without internet access should call 101.