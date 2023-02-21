Man arrested as much loved biker dies four months after collision in Peterborough

Tributes have been paid to a ‘dearly loved son, brother and uncle’ who has died four months after a collision in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridgeshire Police said that the driver of the Seat Alhambra failed to stop at the scene.

Philip Dunthorne

Mr Dunthorne suffered serious injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but died after his condition deteriorated on Sunday, 22 January.

In a tribute, his family described him as a “dearly loved son, brother and uncle"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No one else was injured in the collision.

On Thursday (16 February), a 52-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

He has been bailed until 16 May.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Dunthorne’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To aid our investigation, I would like to hear from any witnesses who may have information or dashcam footage of the collision or either vehicle in the moments leading up to it.”