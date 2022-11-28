Peterborough Police look to find driver of dark people carrier after biker seriously hurt in hit and run

Police are hunting for the driver of a dark coloured people carrier after a hit and run crash left a motorbike rider seriously injured.

The incident happened on November 7 in St Paul’s Road at 8.40pm. Cambridgeshire Police said the driver of the car failed to stop at the scene and the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s was seriously injured and taken to hospital. He remains in hospital three weeks after the collision.

The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Today a Cambridgeshire police spokesperson appealed for more information to find the driver.

The spokesperson said: “We haven’t made any arrests but we believe the vehicle to be a dark coloured people carrier that travelled up St Pauls Road and then along Fulbridge Road towards the A47 after the collision. The vehicle was then later abandoned in Brook furlong, Peterborough at around 9.30pm. We are still trying to establish who the driver was.

“We are keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching this description in the area at the time or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage. The injured motorcyclist remains in hospital.”

Anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who has dashcam footage that could help in the investigation is asked to contact Cambridgeshire police, either by using their webchat service, or by calling 101, quoting incident 536 of 7 November.