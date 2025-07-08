Major Peterborough Central Library plans set for approval by City Council

Major plans to re-furbish Peterborough Central Library are set to be approved by the city council’s cabinet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is recommended that Cabinet approves a range of recommendations including the authorisation to award contracts to refurbish both Central Library and Peterscourt as part of the Vine project in the city centre.

The Vine is part of the government funded Towns Fund programme, one of eight projects across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city council says that The Vine is being delivered across three sites; Central Library, The Goods Shed in Fletton Quays and Peterscourt ‘to create a thriving hub for residents, businesses and visitors to enjoy different spaces across the city centre.’

Peterborough Central Library

The project will see refurbishment of the ground floor in Central Library and Goods Shed building, a derelict former railing building to become a food and drinks hall.

A section of Peterscourt building will be refurbished to accommodate start up business and provide maker spaces.

The cabinet will meet next week (July 15) to discuss the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Nick Thulbourn, Cabinet Member for Growth and Regeneration, said: “It’s great to see these updates on Central Library and Peterscourt going before Cabinet, setting out the approach for the final phase of the project.”

Building up for sale

Original plans for The Vine drawn up four years ago had it housed in the former TK Maxx and New Look building in Bridge Street, which is owned by Peterborough City Council.

The TK Maxx and New Look building was originally purchased by the council in August 2020 using £4.1 million of Towns Fund grant funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing the planned sale, cllr Thulbourn, said: “The former TK Maxx and New Look site forms a significant gateway into our city centre.

"For those reasons it is an important site and one we must get right, to breathe new life into this part of our city centre and enhance the overall experience for people.

"Although we are inviting all offers, selling as a mixed-use scheme of residential and commercial will help achieve our housing targets, offering good quality accommodation in the heart of our city centre, and increasing footfall along Bridge Street.

“Through the marketing exercise we are looking to attract the right buyer who can offer a scheme which can bring vitality and diversity to our city centre and help improve the appearance of this site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mural paying tribute to strongman, entertainer and lifeguard being painted