Huge tribute mural to Peterborough legend gets underway in city centre

Work to create a huge wall mural honouring a local Peterborough legend is now underway.

Commissioned by Peterborough Positive, the mural will pay tribute to Walter Cornelius – described as “one of Peterborough’s most colourful characters”.

Painted by local artist Nathan Murdock, the artwork will transform the back of the former TK Maxx and Woolworths building on Wentworth Street, facing the Park Inn by Radisson hotel.

A spokesperson for Peterborough Positive the city’s Business Improvement District (BID) said: “The mural aims to celebrate the life and eccentric spirit of Walter Cornelius, the Latvian born strongman, a lifeguard at Peterborough Lido, entertainer and local legend whose exploits earned him national attention and a permanent place in the hearts of Peterborians.”

Main image: Work on the mural is now underway, Insets: Walter Cornelius in action.

Cornelius was known for a long list of extraordinary feats, from pushing a peanut with his nose through Cathedral Square, to attempting to fly across the River Nene in homemade wings.

But beyond the stunts, Walter was known for his kindness and generosity, often performing for charity and working tirelessly to bring joy to others.

The mural includes an excerpt from a poem penned by local writer Toby Wood, simply titled ‘Walter Cornelius’.

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, said: “I’ve always wanted to create a mural in tribute to Walter, he was a true icon in our city.

Walter Cornelius, the Peterborough legend who came from Latvia.

"Many of us have very fond memories of his kind soul and high jinks. Whether you knew him personally or just heard the tales, Walter left a lasting impression and gave us all something to smile about. This mural is a celebration of that legacy, a joyful reminder of the people who make our city extraordinary.”

Work on the mural began on Tuesday, with progress to be shared on Peterborough Positive’s social media channels throughout the week.

This tribute to Walter Cornelius follows a series of murals across the city centre, commissioned by Peterborough Positive, celebrating Peterborough’s heritage, which include pieces in Cowgate, Priestgate and Hereward Cross.