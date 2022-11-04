The Peterborough Ritu Ranga Bengali dancers feature in this year's M&S Christmas clothing advert

A group of Bengali dancers from Peterborough have featured in this year’s Marks & Spencer Christmas advert, which they described as a “proud” and “magical experience.”

Ritu Ranga – which translates to ‘colours of seasons’ – is a Bengali dance group who were chosen to take part in the 2023 M&S Christmas clothing advert.

The advert is centred around diversity and community and was filmed across two days in August earlier this year.

The Ritu Ranga Bengali dancers at Peterborough Town Hall: (from left to right) Monisha Roberts, Priyanka Dutta, Moumita Bhattacharyya, Sharmistha Chatterjee, Anamika Ghosh, Amrita Chakraborty

The advert will premier across the UK on Friday (October 4).

“It was a proud moment and a once in a lifetime opportunity for all of us,” Anamika Roberts, a Ritu Rangs dancer, said.

"We felt like movie stars. We travelled from Peterborough to London and there was a film crew waiting for us.

"They took us to the set where we had our make-up done by a professional team of make-up artists. We were all in our costumes and there were rehearsals before we started filming.

The Peterborough Ritu Ranga Bengali dancers

“Being on the film set was a magical experience.”

Formed in 2018, the Ritu Ranga group celebrates all forms of Bengali dance and is part of the Bengali Sanskriti Club, based in Gladstone Park Community Centre, in Bourges Boulevard

"We all came together for the love of the art,” Anamika added.

"Most of our dancers are trained dancers, but some had never been trained and learned to become natural dancers through joining the group.

"It’s not just about the dance – it’s about being able to socialise and meet as women.