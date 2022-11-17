Peterborough City Council has agreed to move forward with a £3 million development project of Lincoln Road

Peterborough City Council has agreed to move forward with a £3 million development project which aims to improve the Millfield area of Lincoln Road –revealing feedback received from a recent public consultation.

The project is set to make improvements to Lincoln Road between Searjeant Street and Windmill Street.

The council received £2.5 million of funding from the Government Towns Fund, as part of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ plan to ‘level up’ the UK’s economy. Additional funding will come from council's redevelopment budget and expected grant funding from other sources.

Now the money from the Government Towns Fund has been approved, the council says the project will move ‘at pace’ – with construction commencing in winter 2023.

The Lincoln Road project will widen pavements on both sides of the road; build a new pedestrian crossing at the Lincoln Road/Alma Road junction; plant trees and shrubs; install electric vehicle charging points; bins; cycle parking; benches; and a new community art trail.

The council received a total of 310 completed surveys during the public consultation, which was available at council events and online between July and August this year.

Feedback included the issue of waste, which ranked highest in importance to those who responded. The council says it will ‘ensure there are sufficient numbers’ of bins ‘in suitable locations’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

People also want there to be sufficient lighting to make the area feel safe. The project will be reviewing lighting options along the road.