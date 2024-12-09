Lido could be mothballed to save £400,000 a year as Peterborough City Council looks to close £23 million budget gap

Range of cuts proposed to services

Peterborough’s famous Lido swimming pool could be shut and mothballed next year as part of a range of council spending cuts to close a £23 million budget gap.

Finance chiefs at Peterborough City Council say the move would save cash-strapped local £400,000 a year.

However, the council says that mothballing the Lido would be an interim measure while it looked at ways to ensure the pool was opened all year round instead of just the summer months.

In a budget consultation document released by the council is states: “The city’s Lido swimming pool costs more than £400,000 per year to run, despite its relatively limited season.

"This is after all of the entrance fees from visitors are taken into account.

"We believe the Lido has the potential to be an all-year-round facility, but to achieve this requires external funding.

"This proposal is to mothball the Lido whilst officers work to develop a new vision for the facility and seek to attract external investment.”

A council spokesperson said that if the budget was approved the Lido would be mothballed next year.

She added that a timescale had not been agreed for the Lido in future years. “

The temporary closure of the Lido is just one of a number of services that could be cut as the council looks to close a £23 million budget.

Where the axe will fall as council seeks to balance its budget:

Reductions to libraries service from 10 static libraries to three static libraries. However there will be investment in a modernised Central Library and maintaining two additional core libraries (one in the north and one in the south), whilst supplementing this service with smaller self-service facilities in existing hubs (such as Family Hubs).

Cease funding two speed cameras on the Peterborough network.

Reduce the opening hours of the Museum and Art Gallery from the current six days per week to three days per week, and increase the income generated by Flag Fen Archaeology Park.

Closure of four cafes that all currently operate at a loss, located in the Lido, Flag Fen, Vivacity Premier Fitness, and the Museum and Art Gallery.

Reduce roads maintenance budget by 10 per cent, prioritising works related to safety.

Reducing the cleaning schedule in the Central Park toilets and the city centre hot wash.

Increase cremation and burial fees by 10 percent

Removing the Gladstone lengthsman, and the Itter Park and Central Park winter attendants.

Cuts to staff numbers in some of the council’s departments

But some services cost will rise:

Increasing the income target for parking services because of improved performance, increasing debt recovery activity in relation to unpaid parking fines.

Increasing the number of parking officers enabling them to patrol in more neighbourhoods.

Introducing further Moving Traffic Offence schemes, initially preventing misuse of busways (195) (220) (220)

Increasing the minimum fines we charge for flytipping offenders.

Employing four additional council tax recovery staff at a cost of £150,000 in order to collect outstanding debt.