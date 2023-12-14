Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Managers at a leading retailer in Peterborough say they have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the reaction of customers to the store’s new look.

Fashion retailer H&M, which is based on the first floor of the Queensgate Shopping Centre, has just undergone a revamp that has included the creation of its homewares section, H&M Home.

A spokesperson for the retailer said: “The past two weeks have seen a flurry of visitors to shop ahead of Christmas, bringing in incremental sales to the business.”

The new look H&M in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, in Peterborough

The 35,000 square feet store underwent a comprehensive refurbishment, to include a warmer interior and to provider a better customer experience.

The spokesperson said: "The store reflects our ethos on sustainability, featuring a garment collection recycling service. We also continue to stock extensive collections of womenswear, menswear, and childrenswear.”

The refurbished unit features with a number of other leading retailers within Queensgate, which include Primark, Superdry, and River Island.

The new look store is also adjacent to the destination’s £60 million leisure extension, which has added up to 80,000 sqft of experience-led floorspace, anchored by Puttstars, the innovative indoor mini-golf brand.

Catherine Lambert, Centre Director at Queensgate said: “H&M is a key retailer within our tenant mix, and this refurbishment underpins the significance of our destination to leading brands within the industry.