News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Cinema operators in talks to open £60 million venue at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

Lockdown left Empire Cinemas in struggle to survive
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 21st Nov 2023, 05:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A deal looks to be nearing completion with a new operator for Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre’s £60 million cinema, it has been revealed.

Bosses of the shopping centre say they have been in talks with a number of operators following the collapse into administration five months ago of the independently-owned UK cinema chain Empire, the previously chosen operator.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Catherine Lambert, Centre Director at Queensgate, said: “We remain committed to bringing a state-of-the-art cinema into the centre of Peterborough.

Most Popular
The cinema on the roof of Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre, left, and an image showing how the cinema will appear from inside the centre.The cinema on the roof of Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre, left, and an image showing how the cinema will appear from inside the centre.
The cinema on the roof of Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre, left, and an image showing how the cinema will appear from inside the centre.

“Queensgate has been working with a number of alternative operators to take the space.

“While negotiations are progressing positively, we are not in a position to provide any further detail at this stage.”

It is understood that an agreement with one operator could be signed in the near future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Securing a new operator for the cinema will be a huge boost for the centre’s owners Invesco after years of uncertainty.

Construction work on the 10 screen IMAX cinema began in 2019 with the attraction built on the roof of the Queensgate and also occupying some of a 77,000 square feet extension of the Queensgate that was to include a new string of restaurants and retail units.

Empire, which operated 14 cinemas, was first announced as the operator for the Queensgate venue in July 2018 and it is understood that the work on the cinema was completed in 2019.

All that remained was for Empire to fit out the empty shell and to open the cinema to the public but all that followed was years of silence.

Read More
Mystery still surrounds opening date for £60 million Empire cinema at Peterborou...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, details released by the joint administrators, who were appointed on July 7 this year, reveal that behind the silence, Empire was desperately fighting to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 lockdowns which saw the closure of its cinemas that resulted in ‘very material trading losses.’

In 2021, Barclays Bank refinanced Empire’s debts and provided it with a Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan (CBIL) The next year, Empire prepared a budget on the assumption that customer numbers would return to pre-pandemic levels. But admissions and revenue failed to fully recover.

A turnaround plan was devised in 2023 but numbers ‘remained depressed’ and pressure from creditors and supplies grew leading to a default on a loan agreement.

Related topics:LockdownPeterborough