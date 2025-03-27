Last chance to see incredible Longest Yarn exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral - before it leaves UK forever

This weekend is the last chance to see the remarkable display of Second World War themed art

There is just a few days left to see the spectacular Longest Yarn exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral.

At times there have been long queues to see the incredible work – some of which was completed in Oundle.

There are just a few more days left to see The Longest Yarn in Peterborough Cathedral

The exhibition will remain at Peterborough Cathedral until Monday, March 31. Peterborough is the final stop on a tour across the country, before it travels to America. It is then planned for it to remain in France.

Visiting the display at Peterborough Cathedral is free – although visitors are encouraged to donate, with a suggested donation of £2.50.

The remarkable display brings to life the pivotal moments of D-Day, skillfully depicted through knitting and crochet. Each scene serves as a poignant and moving tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of those who participated in that momentous day.

Work is already taking place on a ‘sequel’ to the display, which is set to be shown at Peterborough Cathedral next year.

The Peterborough Cathedral crisis appeal is also coming to an end at the end of March – and residents are being urged to donate in a bid to help the Cathedral continue to offer the services it has done for centuries.

For more information about The Longest Yarn – or the Cathedral in Crisis campaign – visit https://peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/