Last chance to see incredible Longest Yarn exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral - before it leaves UK forever

By Stephen Briggs
Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:20 BST

This weekend is the last chance to see the remarkable display of Second World War themed art

There is just a few days left to see the spectacular Longest Yarn exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral.

The display of knitted and crocheted scenes from D-Day has captivated scores of people during its month long stay in Peterborough, with more than 15,000 people having visited.

At times there have been long queues to see the incredible work – some of which was completed in Oundle.

There are just a few more days left to see The Longest Yarn in Peterborough Cathedral

The exhibition will remain at Peterborough Cathedral until Monday, March 31. Peterborough is the final stop on a tour across the country, before it travels to America. It is then planned for it to remain in France.

Visiting the display at Peterborough Cathedral is free – although visitors are encouraged to donate, with a suggested donation of £2.50.

The remarkable display brings to life the pivotal moments of D-Day, skillfully depicted through knitting and crochet. Each scene serves as a poignant and moving tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of those who participated in that momentous day.

Work is already taking place on a ‘sequel’ to the display, which is set to be shown at Peterborough Cathedral next year.

The Peterborough Cathedral crisis appeal is also coming to an end at the end of March – and residents are being urged to donate in a bid to help the Cathedral continue to offer the services it has done for centuries.

For more information about The Longest Yarn – or the Cathedral in Crisis campaign – visit https://peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/

