'Stunning' 80 metre-long knitted tribute to the D-Day landings set for Peterborough Cathedral

Called ‘The Longest Yarn’ – the exhibition will help to raise money for the Cathedral

An awe-inspiring feat of knitting honouring those who fought in one of the Second World War’s most historic battles is coming to Peterborough.

The Longest Yarn exhibition, described as a ‘stunning’ and ‘moving’ 80-metre knitted tribute to the D-Day Landings, will take place at Peterborough Cathedral from March 4 to April 1.

As reported this week, the city’s Cathedral is currently facing a cash crisis, with £300,000 urgently needed to keep 900 year-old building open seven days a-week

Donations made by visitors to exhibition will go towards sustaining the historic site for the future.

A spokesperson for the Cathedral said: “This awe-inspiring 80-metre-long display of knitted and crocheted scenes pays tribute to the D-Day landings, capturing one of history's most significant moments through the art of yarn crafting.

“The exhibition, which has toured both nationally and internationally, showcases intricately-detailed depictions of the events of D-Day. From landing crafts and soldiers to beaches and sea waves, every element of this monumental project has been crafted by skilled hands, weaving together stories of bravery, sacrifice, and hope.

“Visitors will have the opportunity to see this extraordinary artwork within the stunning setting of Peterborough Cathedral. Access is by donation, with a suggested amount of £2.50 per person. All donations will help to sustain our cathedral.”

Timed tickets can be pre-booked online.

The spokesperson went on: “The Longest Yarn is more than an exhibition—it’s a tribute to the creativity of the crafting community and a powerful reminder of the courage of those who served during World War II. It invites visitors of all ages to reflect on this pivotal historical event while appreciating the dedication and artistry of the contributors who brought it to life.

Head of Operations, Maria Elsey who is coordinating the exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral, commented: "We are delighted to host The Longest Yarn at the Cathedral. It’s a fascinating blend of artistry and history that will inspire and educate all who come to see it. We hope many visitors will take this opportunity to experience the exhibition in the beautiful and reflective setting of the Cathedral."