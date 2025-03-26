Peterborough Cathedral in Crisis: Church of England responds to calls for more funding for historic building

Peterborough Cathedral appeal set to end at end of the month

The Church of England has responded to calls for more funding for cathedrals like Peterborough – as the city crisis appeal nears the end.

In January, Peterborough Cathedral launched an appeal to raise £300,000 by the end of March, in a bid to be able to stay open seven days a week, and continue to offer the services it currently does.

With a week to go, around £200,000 had been raised.

The annual running costs at Peterborough Cathedral now exceed £2 million, making community support essential to the Cathedral’s survival.

"I still feel that the Church of England needs to pick up the baton and fund the cathedral”

Since the appeal was launched, residents in Peterborough – and even the former leader of Peterborough City Council, cllr Mohammed Farooq, have called on the Church of England to provide more funding for the Cathedral – and others like it – with many people raising the resources available to the Church.

At the March 19 meeting of the Full Council, cllr Farooq said: “Public generosity is great, more than 1,200 people have donated so far. I still feel that the Church of England needs to pick up the baton and fund the cathedral.”

The Peterborough Telegraph spoke to The Dean of Peterborough, Very Rev Chris Dalliston, about the crisis appeal, publishing a story on March 19.

Rev Dalliston spoke of the pressure pensions for clergy put on church finances.

“The CofE is extremely wealthy, owning vast amounts of land and property. How can they have the gall to shake the begging bowl?”

However, on the PT social media channels, residents again called for the Church of England to provide more funding.

Jerry Bateman wrote: “The CofE should make up any shortfall.”

Andy Carter posted: “The CofE is extremely wealthy, owning vast amounts of land and property. How can they have the gall to shake the begging bowl? Give them nothing.”

Haq Nawaz added: “The Church as the most prominent estate owner in the country, has more money than most. It shouldn't rely on charity or collections from people with low incomes to maintain its buildings.”

‘Peterborough Cathedral received funding in January’

Today, a spokesperson for the Church of England said: “The central church, through the Commissioners, does provide money to Cathedrals in a variety of ways:

“The Commissioners pays stipends and pensions for one dean and two residential canons at 41 cathedrals, including Peterborough (Additionally, in Oxford we fund one residential canon).

“Through grant funding, we give varying amounts to 34 cathedrals, based on need and income. This is a cash transfer. Peterborough received this funding in January.

“The Cathedral Sustainability Fund (CSF) has given out £20m to Cathedrals over past six years.”

“We have been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of those who have already donated"

Head of fundraising at Peterborough Cathedral, Anna Bentley said: “We have been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of those who have already donated.

“Every pound raised makes a difference, and we are urging everyone who values the Cathedral to give what they can. Together, we can secure its future.”

What Your Donations Could Support:

£2.50 - Could buy 50 candles for remembering loved ones

£5 – Half a day of activity for a child during the Easter holidays

£10 – Seeds for the Cathedral’s wildflower garden

£20 – Tools and equipment for the volunteer gardening team

£50 – Tree maintenance or mowing the West Lawn

£250 – Funding for an evensong service to take place

There is still time to support the Cathedral in Crisis Campaign. Donations can be made online, in person, or by phone. With your help, Peterborough Cathedral can remain a beacon of hope and heritage for generations to come.

For more information and to make a donation visit https://www.kindlink.com/fundraising/Chapter-of-Peterborough-Cathedral/cathedral-in-crisis