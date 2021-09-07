Jobs to be created in Peterborough as new business park takes shape

New development in Peterborough.

Jobs are to be created with the first industrial development for a decade in Peterborough’s Orton Southgate.

Eleven high quality units are being built at the Parigan Business Park, off Bakewell Road.

The mix of light industrial and warehouse units plus office suites is just being brought to the market.

The available units range in size from 122sq m (1313sq f) to 834 sq m (8998 sq ft).

Commercial agents Eddisons say the new business park is the first new build scheme in Orton Southgate for more than 10 years.

Julian Welch, director at Eddisons, said: “This new development will provide much needed high quality new-build small light industrial, warehouse and office premises in this premier location.

“We are already seeing strong interest in the scheme and expect a number of units to be reserved prior to completion of the development in December this year.”

The new nine warehouse units will incorporate high quality offices with kitchen facilities, full height roller shutter doors and three phase power.

The two offices will be fitted out to a high standard including air conditioning, suspended ceilings with LED lighting, and carpeting throughout.