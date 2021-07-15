Jobs to be created as new transport company takes to the road in Peterborough

Dan Zenchuk.

Dan Zenchuk, who has previously worked for internet retailer Amazon and Perkins Engines, both in Peterborough, has just launched a recruitment drive for 80 self-employed delivery drivers for his own Danzen Logistics business.

Mr Zenchuk, managing director of the Stamford-registered business and who has 20 years experience in logistics, said he hoped to complete the hiring between now and Christmas.

He said: “The recruitment comes after we recently secured a contract with a major online retailor.”

He said the new business would be a delivery service partner of Amazon and would initially operate from the online retailer’s new delivery station at Peterborough Gateway.

Danzen Logistics was created earlier this year.

Mr Zenchuk said: “I took the decision to go it alone after a combination of working closely with other delivery service providers in my previous role with Amazon and having had a couple of rough years personally which made me re-evaluate where I want to be in life.

He said: “We will initially be based in Peterborough Gateway.

“We are looking to expand not only into other contracts but also potentially expand into ‘middle mile’ with lorries on top of our ‘last mile’ van work.

“This will lead to us being on the look out for a Peterborough based depot in the new year.”

But Mr Zenchuk says he is also keen to build strong links with the Peterborough community.

He said: “We have already signed a sponsorship agreement with Peterborough United to sponsor Posh and Ireland star Jack Taylor’s home kit for the upcoming season.

“And this week donated an initial £2,000 to St Olga’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Peterborough towards their new church hall.”