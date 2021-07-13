Peterborough United strengthened by the return of Jack Taylor for trip to Stamford AFC, concern over future friendlies

Jack Taylor (left) in action for Posh.

Taylor missed the 8-0 drubbing of Bedford Town - a team from the same level of football as Stamford - as he completed his recovery from a hamstring niggle, but he should be back to play 45 minutes this evening.

The prospect of Taylor linking up with classy new signing Jorge Grant in the centre of the park is an exciting one for Posh fans, but they may be kept apart tonight as manager Darren Ferguson sticks with a maximum of 45 minutes for all players.

Latest signing centre-back Emmanual Fernandez should also be involved.

Gillingham are the next Posh friendly opponents for Posh on Tuesday, July 20, but they have called off tonight’s fixture against Dartford because of Covid outbreak and a Friday home meeting with QPR is also in doubt.