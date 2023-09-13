Watch more videos on Shots!

​Jobs have been created at a Peterborough insurance company following its sale for an undisclosed sum.

​Nine extra staff are being recruited by life insurance firm Beagle Street, which has just been acquired from BGL Insurance by financial service mutual OneFamily, based in Brighton.

Now Beagle Street, which has 90 staff, is recruiting as it expands its Life Insurance Help Centre and moves into new offices at Lynch Wood Park.

The team at Beagkle Street, in Peterborough, which has been bought from BGL Insurance by OneFamily, of Brighton

Alistair Rose, Managing Director of Beagle Street, said: “We’re pleased to be able to offer more career opportunities as we join OneFamily and continue to grow.

"This office is an exciting change for the whole organisation, and I look forward to new team members joining us.”

Matthew Ellis, Sales and Marketing Director of OneFamily, said: “Welcoming Beagle Street into our OneFamily Group means we are able to provide a wider range of products and opportunities to our customers.

"Creating a workplace our staff are happy in is important to us, so we’re delighted the Peterborough team has a new office that promotes collaboration at work.”

Lynch Wood Park is managed by FI Real Estate Management (FIREM).

Tim Knowles, founder and managing director of FIREM, said: “We’ve invested significantly at Lynch Wood Business Park to create workspace facilities designed to enrich the working lives of employees.

"I look forward to seeing the Beagle Street team grow at Lynch Wood Park and take advantage of the range of amenities available.

