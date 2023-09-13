News you can trust since 1948
Jobs created as Peterborough-based insurer Beagle Street is sold to OneFamily

Value of sale is not disclosed
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 11:48 BST
Jobs have been created at a Peterborough insurance company following its sale for an undisclosed sum.

​Nine extra staff are being recruited by life insurance firm Beagle Street, which has just been acquired from BGL Insurance by financial service mutual OneFamily, based in Brighton.

Now Beagle Street, which has 90 staff, is recruiting as it expands its Life Insurance Help Centre and moves into new offices at Lynch Wood Park.

The team at Beagkle Street, in Peterborough, which has been bought from BGL Insurance by OneFamily, of Brighton
The team at Beagkle Street, in Peterborough, which has been bought from BGL Insurance by OneFamily, of Brighton
Alistair Rose, Managing Director of Beagle Street, said: “We’re pleased to be able to offer more career opportunities as we join OneFamily and continue to grow.

"This office is an exciting change for the whole organisation, and I look forward to new team members joining us.”

Matthew Ellis, Sales and Marketing Director of OneFamily, said: “Welcoming Beagle Street into our OneFamily Group means we are able to provide a wider range of products and opportunities to our customers.

"Creating a workplace our staff are happy in is important to us, so we’re delighted the Peterborough team has a new office that promotes collaboration at work.”

BGL Insurance celebrates 30th anniversary

Lynch Wood Park is managed by FI Real Estate Management (FIREM).

Tim Knowles, founder and managing director of FIREM, said: “We’ve invested significantly at Lynch Wood Business Park to create workspace facilities designed to enrich the working lives of employees.

"I look forward to seeing the Beagle Street team grow at Lynch Wood Park and take advantage of the range of amenities available.

Beagle Street was a high profile brand owned by BGL Insurance, which itself was acquired by Kent-based Markerstudy Group last December in a deal that marked the break of the BGL Group when the famous ComparetheMarket brand became a standalone business.

