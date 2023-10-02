Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A glittering addition to the retail offer at a Peterborough shopping centre is about to open.

Jeweller Warren James is to open in the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, Hampton.

The unit is hidden by a hoarding with a notice stating: Warren James – Opening Soon.

The opening is likely to be next weekend.