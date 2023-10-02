News you can trust since 1948
Jeweller Warren James to open in Peterborough's Serpentine Green Shopping Centre

Outlet will be retailer’s second in city
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 15:50 BST
A glittering addition to the retail offer at a Peterborough shopping centre is about to open.

Jeweller Warren James is to open in the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, Hampton.

The unit is hidden by a hoarding with a notice stating: Warren James – Opening Soon.

The opening is likely to be next weekend.

The number of staff is not known. It will be the second Warren James outlet in Peterborough. The retailer has a store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

