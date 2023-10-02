Jeweller Warren James to open in Peterborough's Serpentine Green Shopping Centre
Outlet will be retailer’s second in city
A glittering addition to the retail offer at a Peterborough shopping centre is about to open.
Jeweller Warren James is to open in the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, Hampton.
The unit is hidden by a hoarding with a notice stating: Warren James – Opening Soon.
The opening is likely to be next weekend.
The number of staff is not known. It will be the second Warren James outlet in Peterborough. The retailer has a store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.