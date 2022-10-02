A leading jewellers has just opened a new store in Peterborough.

Independently owned jewellers, Warren James, has opened its new look store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

During an eight day closure, the the 43-year-old retailer, which operates more than 205 shops in the UK,, has moved from its original store in the centre to another located on the East Mall near Fone World.

The new Warren James store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, in Peterborough.

A spokesperson said: “Our new store offers more selection across bracelets, earrings, necklaces, rings, pendants and much more.

Mark Broadhead, director at Queensgate, said: “The new store looks fantastic and is an impressive transformation from its previous site.

"Jewellery is one our most popular attractions and we’re proud to be able to offer such a range of well-known brands.

"I’m delighted to see Warren James open in time for the start of Christmas purchasing and I hope the festive season is a successful one for the team.”