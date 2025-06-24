Jeweller Lovisa is recruiting for staff ahead of opening in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre
Lovisa, has moved in to the Queensgate Shopping Centre, and will; open in the East Square opposite Krispy Kreme at 10.30am on June 29.
At the moment the shop still has hoardings around it but there are notices pinned up seeking staff.
Managers say the opening on Sunday will feature exciting offers and brand-new collections ready to welcome customers.
These will include free ear-piercing to all customers, along with a gift with purchase for young children receiving piercings on the day.
A range of in-store promotions will also be available, including a 4 for £10 multi-earring offer and 3 for £18 on waterproof, PVD-plated earrings.
Lovisa was founded in Australia in 2010, Lovisa now operates over 800 stores across 40 plus countries and has an ever-growing presence on the UK high street.
The brand’s arrival at Queensgate adds to the centre’s evolving retail mix, offering even more choice for fashion and accessories lovers.
A spokesperson for Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Lovisa to Queensgate.
"Their fast-fashion jewellery is hugely popular with customers of all ages, and the brand brings a fresh and exciting energy to our line-up.
"Whether it’s a last-minute accessory for a night out or something special to gift, Lovisa offers great value and brilliant variety.”
The opening of Lovisa follows a raft of new arrivals at Queensgate, including Sostrene Grene, Beaverbrooks, TAG Heuer, Oriental Supermarket, Apple Blossom Pink, SportsTraders, Wumi Elegance, SPARX Charity as well as the ODEON Cinemas Group.
Other arrivals include The Boxing School,the Puttstars mini golf centre plus UNITY, which is a community business that allows sole traders and crafters to sell their products in the shopping centre.
It is expected that retail giant Frasers, and its brands such as Flannels and Sports Direct, will open across much of the space vacated by John Lewis.
