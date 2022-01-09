Memories of ice skating on Whittlesey Washes

It is something that generations of Whittlesy folk have enjoyed during the winter months, bhe last time lucky skaters had the opportunity would appear to have been in 2018, when members of the Peterborough Phantoms Ice Hockey Academy got some outdoor practice on the frozen flood plains.
We are pretty much mid-winter now and there isn’t any sign from the weatherman that we will get a big enough freeze this year, so here is the chance to reminisce.
If you recognise anyone make sure you let them know.
And look out for loads of great nostalgia galleries at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro
Page 1 of 5