Memories of ice skating on Whittlesey Washes

It is something that generations of Whittlesy folk have enjoyed during the winter months, bhe last time lucky skaters had the opportunity would appear to have been in 2018, when members of the Peterborough Phantoms Ice Hockey Academy got some outdoor practice on the frozen flood plains.

We are pretty much mid-winter now and there isn’t any sign from the weatherman that we will get a big enough freeze this year, so here is the chance to reminisce.

If you recognise anyone make sure you let them know.

And look out for loads of great nostalgia galleries at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro

1. On the ice at Whittlesey Washes 2013: Kayne Worlding, 2, out on the ice at Whittlesey Wash with dad Kym Worlding, 26 and Wayne Daniels, 28, pushing. ENGEMN00120130126141542 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. On the ice at Whittlesey Washes 2009: Ice on the Whittlesey washes. Hugh and Anna Whittome skating with their dog Cara. Photo Sales

3. On the ice at Whittlesey Washes Undated: On the ice at Whittlesey Wash. Photo Sales

4. On the ice at Whittlesey Washes 2010: Ice skating championships on Whittlesey Wash Dale Warrener and Aidan Love Photo Sales