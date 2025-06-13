Investment vow after new owners buy two Peterborough petrol filling stations

A promise of new investment has been made by the new owners of two petrol filling stations in Peterborough

The HGS Garage on Lincoln Road, Longthorpe, and the HGS Garage in Bourges Boulevard have been sold by Hockenhull Garages of Leicester to the London-based Park Garage Group.

The sale price has not been disclosed by agents Christie & Co, which handled the sale.

Sunil Tandon, managing director of Park Garage Group, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome these exceptional forecourts, bringing our total to 80 locations.

"These new sites enhance our existing portfolio, and we plan to invest in our Food To Go offerings, Bakery 79, and expand our EV charging facilities.

"We remain actively engaged in the market, seeking high-quality forecourts across the UK, and are eager to continue growing our network.”

Peter Hockenhull, who has worked in the sector for more than 60 years, said: “Selling these sites is a decision our family did not take lightly but the time was right to invest in other sectors to diversify our portfolio.”

Dave Morris, regional Director at Christie & Co, said: “Having known Peter and Joe Hockenhull for a number of years, it was a pleasure to assist them with the strategic divestment of these forecourts.

"The forecourt market is buoyant and demand remains strong.”