Iconic steam train to return for day trips from Peterborough, London King's Cross and Stevenage

The steam train previously appeared on Top Gear and featured in the film Paddington 2

A popular steam train is set to make a return to the main line this summer – hauling day trips from Peterborough, London King’s Cross and Stevenage.

Sporting new BR green livery, the locomotive No. 60163 Tornado will be carrying passengers for The Railway Touring Company.

The LNER Peppercorn Class A1 locomotive returns to the tracks following a major overhaul, which has kept it out of action for a number of years.

“We are delighted to be working with the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust to provide opportunities for people from London, Stevenage and Peterborough to travel with Tornado and for many more to see the locomotive in action,” said The Railway Touring Company’s MD Kelly Osborne. “It is very exciting that Tornado will be back on the national rail network.”

The Tornado is the fastest steam locomotive to run since the 1960s, reaching 100mph on a test train in 2017.

A Railway Touring Company spokesperson added: “Our summer rail tours include The Jolly Fisherman on Saturday, June 14, for a day out to the seaside resort of Skegness on the Lincolnshire coast, and The White Rose on Saturday, July 12, to the historic city of York. Both trains will depart from London Kings Cross, Stevenage and Peterborough.”

Tornado is a 21st Century steam locomotive. When it was launched in 2008 it made headlines as the first main line steam locomotive to be built in the UK since 1960. Since then, it has continued to impress, hauling Royal Trains and appearing on the big screen in Paddington 2 as well as on numerous television programmes including Top Gear. It has clocked up more than 130,000 miles.

Visit The Railway Touring Company’s website.