A family from Peterborough say they have been left saddened and frustrated after their loved ones’ graves were repeatedly targeted by thieves.

Emilio Varone was heartbroken to discover his parent’s grave in Eastfield Cemetery vandalised at the weekend – with a 12-inch bronze statuette of Jesus Christ broken off and stolen.

He is now calling for more to be done to address the issue at the site – claiming this is not the first time his relatives graves have been targeted.

“I went down to visit my parents’ grave this Sunday, and unfortunately somebody has stolen the bronze statuette off it,” he said.

Emilio Verone at his parents' grave where a bronze statuette of Jesus Christ (inset) was ripped off and stolen.

"From one week to the next, things like this keep happening. It’s really disheartening. My cousin’s husband’s grave has also had a statuette taken previously. My cousin replaced it, and it just got stolen again. My brother’s grave is also close by – so I’m worried that will be next.”

Emilio says he has spoken to the stonemasons who built his parents’ grave, and ordered another bronze statuette. But he admits he is reluctant to replace it until more measures have been put in place to deter further criminal activity.

“It must have taken some brute force to get that statuette off as the stonemasons told me it was pinned and cemented into the marble,” he explained. “There are now two holes where it had been connected.

"I’ve put vases of flowers on my parents’ grave, and when I return the following week, they are completely gone. I can’t understand why someone would take such a thing off someone’s grave. Why can’t these thieves leave people to rest in peace?"

The graves of Nicola and Margherita Verone, in Eastfield Cemetery, pictured before the vandal attack.

The family have been in talks with the Crematorium about what, if anything, can be done to protect the graves and to deter further vandalism.

"I want to put a miniature camera up, or bars around the grave or something, but have been told I can’t,” said Emilio, 67. “I feel there should at least be some warning signs put up at the entrances to deter people.

"Something ought to be done, as this can’t keep happening to people’s graves, it’s not right.”

Peterborough City Council is the authority responsible for Peterborough Crematorium.

Cllr Mohammed Jamil, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Governance, said: “We are deeply sorry to hear about the theft and vandalism incident from Mr Varone's family grave at Eastfield Cemetery, and we take these matters very seriously.

“Although we reviewed and upgraded the security in the cemetery recently, as recommended by the police, we are reviewing this again to see if there is anything further we can do.

“We also recommend that if families experience damage to a grave to report this to the police as it may increase surveillance in the area. Grave owners are encouraged to consider memorial insurance to protect against incidents such as vandalism.”