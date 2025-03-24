Huntingdonshire Euromillions winner claims £138,000 prize THREE MONTHS after draw

The winning ticket matched five main numbers and one Lucky Star

A Huntingdonshire Euromillions player can finally celebrate a special New Year’s Eve moment – after claiming a £138,000 prize three months after the draw was made.

The player, who has not been identified, had the winning ticket for the December 31 2024 draw, but the prize went unclaimed through January, February and most of March.

Now – as the deadline to claim the life changing prize was approaching – the big money has been claimed.

The total prize was for £137,981.30, from a ticket which matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number

The numbers that were drawn were 19, 24, 26, 28, 33 and the Lucky Star numbers were 8 and 12

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “We can well imagine that the lucky ticket-holder might well have been too busy celebrating New Year’s Eve to check their ticket at the time but, most importantly, whatever the reason for the delay we are absolutely delighted that they have now come forward and claimed their prize.

“We’ll now support the ticket-holder through the process so that they can begin to enjoy their life-changing win as soon as possible.”

As with all major prizes, this EuroMillions prize claim will now go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the Games Rules Terms and Conditions are adhered to and the integrity of The National Lottery is protected. Subject to

validation the prize will then be paid at an appointment with one of Allwyn’s Winners’ Advisers.

All draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days after the draw.

Anyone not in possession of a winning ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Allwyn, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

If no-one comes forward with a winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.