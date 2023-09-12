Watch more videos on Shots!

Hundreds of volunteers are needed to make sure the Great Eastern Run goes smoothly when scores of runners take to Peterborough streets.

The half marathon – and the Anna’s Hope 5K Fun Run – will take place on Sunday, October 15, and with just over a month to go, organisers are looking for members of the team make the event a success,

The organisers are looking for around 300 volunteers, with a variety of roles available on race day, from route marshalling to supporting the event within the Race HQ at the Embankment.

The start of the Great Eastern Run last year

The fun run starts at 9am, with the half marathon – which this year has a different route, taking runners past the Cathedral – starting at 10.30am.

Thousands of people are set to take part, with many raising cash for charity.