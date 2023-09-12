News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Hundreds of volunteers needed for Peterborough's Great Eastern Run

Roles include route marshalling at next month’s half marathon
By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 11:52 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of volunteers are needed to make sure the Great Eastern Run goes smoothly when scores of runners take to Peterborough streets.

The half marathon – and the Anna’s Hope 5K Fun Run – will take place on Sunday, October 15, and with just over a month to go, organisers are looking for members of the team make the event a success,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The organisers are looking for around 300 volunteers, with a variety of roles available on race day, from route marshalling to supporting the event within the Race HQ at the Embankment.

The start of the Great Eastern Run last yearThe start of the Great Eastern Run last year
The start of the Great Eastern Run last year
Most Popular

The fun run starts at 9am, with the half marathon – which this year has a different route, taking runners past the Cathedral – starting at 10.30am.

Thousands of people are set to take part, with many raising cash for charity.

If you would like to be involved, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdb3YhX-QeLAL_etCgtTekJGNLxmyBdrXOQZ75pL2v4UKunTA/viewform

Related topics:PeterboroughCathedral