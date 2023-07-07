Peterborough Cathedral will be incorporated into the Great Eastern Run route for the first time ever in 2023.

The race will take place on October 15 and once again be delivered by Good Running Events, the company who resurrected the race following the pandemic for the first time last year.

The announcement to bring the city’s flagship landmark into the event as part of its official launch on Thursday night (July 6).

Peterborough Cathedral has been added to the Great Eastern Run route.

Runners will snake around the cathedral before heading for the start-finish straight to end the race, which has been moved slightly to Bishop’s Road, immediately next to the Lido.

Other changes to the route include more a greater part of the course within Central Park, extended use of Fulbridge Road to make it “easier for runners” and the removal of last year’s u-turn outside of the university.

Good Running Events Director Aaron Murrell said: “Adding in Peterborough Cathedral is something I’ve wanted to do, it makes natural sense.

“It is one of the great landmarks of the city and visible for many miles. I know runners of both the half marathon and 5k distances will be delighted to have such a majestic building to aim for.”

Good Running Events director Aaron Murrell (middle) at the launch with sponsors and charity partners.

Cathedral Dean, Chris Dalliston said: “The Cathedral is delighted to open up the Precincts for this really significant community event.

“In its long history this great and iconic church has been at the centre of many important events that have shaped the life of the city and its story. And of course, as it takes place on a Sunday, we shall also be praying very specifically at our services for the success of the run and the well-being of all the runners and those who will benefit as a result of their efforts!”

The cathedral is also planning to adjust its service times that Sunday to best welcome the runners.

Sue Ryder will remain the charity partner for the race along with the 5k continuing to support Anna’s Hope.

An ambulance drove through last year's start line, damaging the timing pads and delaying the race. NY22

A number of new charity partners have also been added for 2023, including Little Miracle, Kidney Research UK, Peterborough Women’s Aid, the Royal Benevolent Fund and several more.

Organisers have also moved to assure residents of a smoother running of the event, considering late starts and road reopenings last year, which left many residents and racers frustrated. A three hour 30 cut-off will be in place to all allow all the roads to reopen on time.

Aaron added: “We’re put a lot of hard work into the logistics and delivery and want to improve the event for everyone involved.

"We’ve taken onboard all of the feedback and switched some key players to ensure no repeat of last year.

"The Great Eastern Run is something for everyone to get excited by,” says Aaron. “The thousands of runners that take part, the dedicated volunteers who are such a key part of making it happen and the many charity partners and business sponsors we have on board.

"We are proud to see this event growing as a staple of the Peterborough events calendar.”

Training sessions for all abilities are beginning on July 12 at Bushfield Leisure Centre, 7pm to help runners prepare.