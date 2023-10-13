News you can trust since 1948
Hundreds of Amazon staff in Peterborough to receive pay increase

New pay rates are higher than National Living Wage
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 13th Oct 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
​Hundreds of workers with internet retailer Amazon in Peterborough are to get a pay rise.

Bosses of Amazon, which employs more than 1,000 people across three sites in Peterborough, including its main fulfilment centre at Kingston Park, has announced its minimum starting pay for ‘frontline’ employees will rise from £12 to £12.50.

The increase in starting pay for all full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal roles will come into force from October 15.

Amazon's Fulfilment Centre at Hampton in PeterboroughAmazon's Fulfilment Centre at Hampton in Peterborough
Amazon's Fulfilment Centre at Hampton in Peterborough
And the company says that from April 2024, minimum starting pay will increase further to £13 per hour.

The rate is higher than the UK’s National Living Wage which currently amounts to £10.42 an hour for those aged 23 and above. It is expected to rise to more than £11 an hour from April next year.

Amazon states that its increase in pay represents a £170 million investment and means its minimum starting pay will have risen by 20 per cent in two years and 50 per cent since 2018.

Amazon UK Country Manager John Boumphrey said: “We have some of the most talented colleagues around, and we’re proud to offer them competitive wages and benefits, as well as fantastic opportunities for career development, all in a safe and modern work environment.”

But the increase has been criticised by union officials.

Rachel Fagan, organiser with the GMB union, said: “This news will bring little comfort to the thousands of Amazon workers facing poverty pay.

"Amazon can and must do better.”

