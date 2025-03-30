How Peterborough rowing scheme has transformed lives - one stroke at a time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘Row the Rhythm’ is marking its first anniversary

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Peterborough scheme that has helped more people get out on the water and enjoy rowing is celebrating a remarkable first anniversary.

Row the Rhythm has had a transformative year of breaking barriers and empowering visually impaired rowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by blind sculler Kate Lindgren and her dedicated coach, Pete Forrest, the initiative has welcomed individuals of all abilities to experience the joy and freedom of rowing.

Kate and Pete out on the water

The milestone comes with added recognition for Coach Pete Forrest, who was recently honoured as British Rowing’s Inclusive Coach of the Year 2024.

His commitment to adaptive coaching and inclusivity has been central to the program’s success.

“Row the Rhythm is about more than just rowing,” said Pete. “It’s about building confidence, community, and independence. Seeing our rowers flourish on and off the water is the greatest reward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The program’s origins trace back to eight years ago when Kate approached Peterborough City Rowing Club with her desire to row. Recognising the unique accessibility of the sport — where rhythm, touch, and sound play key roles — she said quickly discovered its liberating potential.

She said: “Rowing is about feeling the water, the motion, and the rhythm.

“You don’t need sight to experience the exhilaration of gliding across the water.”

Determined to share that experience, Kate and Pete launched Row the Rhythm in collaboration with Love Rowing, British Rowing’s charitable foundation, and the local charity Camsight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative offers accessible sessions tailored for those with visual impairments, supported by one-on-one coaching and transportation assistance.

In just one year, Row the Rhythm has introduced 17 participants to rowing, six of whom are now full-time club members. Volunteers provide essential support, ensuring that each rower receives personalized coaching and encouragement.

The program’s inclusive approach has not only attracted visually impaired rowers but also fostered lasting friendships and a supportive community. Many participants describe the experience as life-changing, finding new confidence and independence

through the sport.

Plans are now underway to replicate its model across the UK, with rowing clubs in Fulham, Leicester, and Hereford already joining the initiative. With continued support from Love Rowing, this expansion aims to introduce the sport to visually impaired

individuals nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone should have the opportunity to row,” said Pete. “We’re proving that with the right support, rowing is for everyone — no exceptions.”

For those interested in getting involved or supporting the initiative, further information can be found through Love Rowing and Peterborough City Rowing Club.