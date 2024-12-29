How Peterborough bin collections will be affected by New Year's Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Year’s Day falls on a Wednesday this year – which means bin collections will alter for some residents

It is that time of year when many people forget what day of the week we are on, as Christmas celebrations are wrapped up – and the wait to say a final goodbye to 2024 begins.

With more food and drink being consumed by many of us over the festive period, knowing when bin collections are taking place is vital - with more crisp packets, biscuit boxes and wine bottles gathering.

Aragon, who run bin collections in the city, have released the schedule for this week, with a number of important changes being made.

Bin collections are changing over the Christmas break

Bin collection changes for New Year week:

If your bin would normally be collected on Wednesday 1 January it will now be collected on Thursday 2 January

If your bin would normally be collected on Thursday 2 January it will now be collected on Friday 3 January

If your bin would normally be collected on Friday 3 January it will now be collected on Saturday 4 January

Garden Waste collection changes:

Garden waste collections take a break over the winter with the last collection of the year already having taken place on December 13. It will restart in 2025 on January 14. All other waste collections – household, recycling and food waste – will return to normal from January 7.

Where to take your real tree when Christmas is over:

The Christmas season is now coming to an end, and residents are being reminded that they can get their ‘real’ Christmas tree recycled.

Head along to Dobbies or Notcutts Garden Centres where containers will be available that are just for recycling trees. These are accessible during store opening times, from December 27 to January 12, so check the store opening times before you go.

Sue Ryder are also offering a Tree-mendous tree recycling scheme, which will see volunteers collecting trees from residents at the end of the festive period – for a donation raising money for the Thorpe Hall hospice, of course.

What to do with batteries and vapes:

Batteries or disposable vapes should never be put in any bin as they can cause fires in the collection vehicles. You can take advantage of the simple battery recycling service offered across the city by putting them in clear plastic bags (batteries and vapes in separate bags) on top of your green or black bins on collection day.

Festive recycling advice:

Cards and wrapping paper can go in your recycling bin, as long as they are not glittery or metallic.

Empty chocolate tubs make great storage containers once you’ve finished with them, however they can also go in your green bin for recycling.

If your green bin is full, you can put additional recycling waste in clear bags next to your green bin on collection day.

All food waste can go in your grey food caddy, including meat and bones, vegetable peelings, cooking oil (in a sealed plastic bottle) and any leftovers that you don’t get through!