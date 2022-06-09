The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a list of all of the new housing developments near Peterborough.
The Hamptons East development has been given the green light to build hundreds of new homes, after planning permission was approved in May 2022.
The development will be comprised of four villages - including Hampton Beach, where 361 new homes are set to be built, and Hampton Water, where a further 125 homes will be constructed.
In May 2022, work begun on the Elder Brook development - a 128-home development on the 13.5-acre site of the former East of England Showground, near the village of Alwalton. Planning permission was granted in planning permission in September 2019.
The Northminster development has received £14 million in funding from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to build 315 one, two and three-bedroom apartments as part of a 10-storey apartment building.
Take a look at the 11 upcoming developments being built near you: