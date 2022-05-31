The application to create the 361 new homes at ‘Hampton Beach,’ which was submitted by Barratt and David Wilson Homes and has now been approved by planning officers.

The site forms the first southern phase of Hampton Beach village, which is one of four new villages collectively known as ‘The Hamptons East’ built around Teardrop Lake. Hampton Beach sits to the east of the lake.

The development has been planned to include four one-bed flats, two two-bed flats, 33 two-bed flats, 150 three-bed houses and 166 four-bed houses.

Each house will be provided two parking spaces, apart for the one-bed flats, where one will be provided, 82 visitor spaces would also be provided, along with sufficient cycle space.

Developers have said that that site has been planned to meet the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, public transport users, motorists and those with special needs.

All pedestrian areas will be gently sloped and tactile paving installed to assist the visually impaired at key crossing points. As well as this, strategic cycle routes have been designed throughout the site; area providing for wider connections. All of the houses will have provision for cycle storage, either within an integrated or freestanding bike store, a garage or shed within the gardens for those without garages.

A bus route is planned to run through the long primary street, which will be conveniently connected to the Fletton Parkway.

Only two objections were received to the plans but one of these came from Peterborough City Council’s Highway Services team. They cited a number of technical matters that needed to be resolved, including visibility at junctions, the use of grasscrete and the conflict between parking spaces and the western cycle route within the Teardrop Lake open space.

The application has been approved by planning officers though subject to a number of conditions, including a number of road adjustments.

The application can be viewed in full on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal, using reference 21/00960/REM.

A number of computer generated graphics simulating how the development could look have already been created and can be viewed below.

