A computer generated image of the Elder Brook development.

Bellway has started work on a new housing development on land that was previously part of the East of England Showground.

Peterborough City Council his given its go-ahead for the developer to build 128 new homes on 13.5 acres of land, close to the village of Alwalton. The land was first given outline planning permission in September 2019.

There will be 113 homes for private sale and 15 affordable properties for shared ownership or low-cost rent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development, which will be called Elder Brook, will sit on a parcel of land to the south of Oundle Road and to the north of the showground, close to the A1. It will launch in September this year when a sales office will open on site.

Phil Standen, Managing Director of Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “We have been eager to start the construction work at Elder Brook because this development will provide a much-needed boost to housing in the area.

“To that end, we have worked closely with Peterborough City Council throughout the planning process to ensure we deliver a development which meets the needs of the local community.

“The focus at this development will be on retaining the natural green spaces throughout. Our guiding principle is to create an integrated and thoughtful development which is in keeping with its rural surroundings.

“First impressions are important, and that is why we are retaining the open space which already accommodates a number of trees at the entrance to the site off Oundle Road.”

The scheme will feature two main areas of public open space, to the west and the north east of the site.

Phil said: “We are building a wide range of homes at this development, and we have seen a lot of interest with over 500 people already signed up to the database. The rural nature of the site and the fact that it is only five miles from the centre of Peterborough – and close to the A1 – will offer residents the best of both worlds.”

Bellway plans to open two showhomes at Elder Brook early in 2023.