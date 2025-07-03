House near Peterborough primary school to be converted into HMO after council approval

A house in Peterborough will be converted into a five-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) after receiving approval from the council.

The property, a three-storey mid-terrace house, is located on Clement Drive in Woodston, near to the Nene Valley Primary School on Sugar Way.

Applicant, Mark Ruben, submitted a Lawful Development Certificate application to Peterborough City Council to convert the property.

Mr Ruben claimed that the development would not require planning permission as the "material use" of the building would not change.

The garage of the property would be converted into a bedroom as well as the existing first floor living room, according to plans.

Another bedroom on the second floor would be removed to provide a larger bedroom, with the house accommodating up to five people in total.

The application stated: "The design does not affect the visual appearance of the property with alterations carried out internally."

Mr Ruben's application was granted by the council. A case officer wrote: "Having considered the submitted information, it is considered that the proposed development would not exceed the relevant limitations."

They added: "As such, the proposed development does not require planning permission and is therefore lawful."

The decision was made on Wednesday, July 2.

An HMO is a property where three or more people, from more than one household, live together and share basic amenities like a bathroom, toilet, or kitchen.