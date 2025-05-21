Hopes for positive future as new location evaluated for Peterborough's Dementia Resource Centre

Peterborough’s Dementia Resource Centre is set to relocate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Users of Peterborough’s Dementia Resource Centre (DRC) remain hopeful over the future despite ongoing uncertainty regarding its location.

Currently, the city’s resource centre, which provides a centre provides a vital place for people with dementia, as well as their families, to meet up with each other and share their experiences and make meaningful connections, is located on York Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The long-term future of the building is unknown as it is currently up for sale with a new location needed for the DRC.

Louise Yates and her mother Marion (right).

A previous sale fell through in February offering a reprieve. While that sale process was ongoing, plans were approved by the council to relocate the DRC to share space with Bretton Library, which saw objections from both library users and carers. Issues raised included the suitability of the building as well as parking.

Now though, the council has said that is has it is exploring the possibility of moving the DRC to Paston Farm Community Centre.

The news has been cautiously welcomed by campaigners and users of the centre, who have insisted that the move seems, at this stage, to be a more suitable one that to Bretton Library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Yates, who has been a full-time carer for her mother Marion (75) for the past five year, said: “Something good has come out of a challenging situation is the After listening to each other, and working together, I feel that we have formed good relationships with adult commissioning services at Peterborough City Council, who now have a much better understanding of what people and their families living with dementia in Peterborough need.

“As well as being in a much more suitable location, the proposed site also offers a community café with very dear and trusted staff who everyone is already familiar with from the existing site. The fact that parking is on site too, also makes it a much safer location for our loved ones.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the Council and the Alzheimer's Society to help make it the best it can be for our dementia community.”

Judith King, Head of Local Services for Alzheimer’s Society, added: “We are working closely with Peterborough City Council to find a suitable new premises for the Dementia Resource Centre, so we can make sure it meets the needs of people living with dementia, their carers and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For now, dementia support and group activities at the Dementia Resource Centre will remain as they are as we continue to discuss proposals for a new site.

“People who need support can phone our Dementia Support Line on 0333 150 3456 or visit our website, alzheimers.org.uk.”