New location considered for Peterborough's Dementia Resource Centre

Peterborough’s Dementia Resource Centre is located on York Road but the building is up for sale.

A new location is being considered for Peterborough’s Dementia Resource Centre.

The centre is currently located on York Road in Millfield but the building is currently up for sale as part of a council commitment to reduce its property portfolio.

A deal to sell the building was previously in the works but this deal fell through in February and the centre will remain in its current home until any new sale is finalised. It is unknown how long this process will be.

Paston Farm Community Centre.

Previously, plans were for the centre to share a building with Bretton Library and planning approval for the development was granted but the council is now considering moving the centre to Paston Farm Community Centre instead.

Since then, the council has been working with the Alzheimer’s Society- which runs the centre with council funding- to reassess the options for the service in the future.

According to the council, the location offers a good amount of space for the services provided by the DRC, including a designated building which could be used for one-to-one meetings, cafe facilities, social space, space for two group rooms, and a good number of parking spaces which are close to the building.

Councillor Shabina Qayyum, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Adult Social Care, said: “We value the service offered by the DRC and know how valuable it is to the people who use its services and to their loved ones also.

“We know that there were concerns about the prospect of a move to Bretton Library, including parking arrangements and noise levels at this location, and so we have been working with the Alzheimer’s Society on identifying other possible locations which meet the needs of the service and its users.

“Paston Farm Community Centre has recently become available and we believe would make an ideal location for the DRC. However, we want to stress that this is very much in the early stages of planning and nothing is finalised yet. We will keep residents up to speed on our progress.”

Judith King, Head of Local Services for Alzheimer’s Society, said: “We are working closely with Peterborough City Council to find a suitable new premises for the Dementia Resource Centre, so we can make sure it meets the needs of people living with dementia, their carers and family.

“For now, dementia support and group activities at the Dementia Resource Centre will remain as they are as we continue to discuss proposals for a new site."

People who need support can phone our Dementia Support Line on 0333 150 3456 or visit our website, alzheimers.org.uk.