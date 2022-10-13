The Peterborough Asylum and Refugee Community Association (PARCA) is leading a drive to help newly arrived refugees from Hong Kong settle into UK life. The Northfield Road-based organisation believes there may be several thousand Hong Kongers across the region who could benefit from the invaluable life transitioning services it provides.

Donald MacClarty has been the manager of PARCA’s British Nationals (Overseas) Hong Kong project for four months. He told the Peterborough Telegraph that he wants everyone coming here from Britain’s former colony to be fully aware of what his award-winning organisation can offer:

“I’d like people to understand that the United Kingdom is here to support them. We can offer a lot of guidance; we can offer community support, and we can give them – if they're in Peterborough – a safe place to come to.”

Donald MacLarty, project manager for British Nationals Overseas Hong Kong refugees at Unity Hall.

Thousands of Hong Kongers have settled in Britain over the past 18 months, most coming to escape China's increasingly authoritarian grip on the city it now terms a Special Administrative Region (SAR).

For many, this fresh start has been made possible by the British National (Overseas) visa scheme. This enables BN(O) status holders and certain family members to live, work and study in the UK for five years. Once that time is up, BNO holders can apply to stay in the UK for good.

Not a true reflection of the actual number of new arrivals

According to Home Office figures, the BNO visa immigration scheme received more than 88,000 applications within the first eight months of its launch in January 2021. London, Bristol and the West Midlands have seen the highest rates of immigration. The number of Hong Kongers settling within Peterborough and Cambridgeshire has been more modest

July 1, 2022; 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China. President Xi Jinping used the occasion to hail China's rule over Hong Kong, insisting democracy is flourishing despite a years-long political crackdown that has silenced dissent. (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP via Getty Images)

“Since I’ve been doing this in July,” Donald said, “I’ve managed to find 42 people [Hong Kongers] who’ve come forward”

PARCA believes this figure is not a true reflection of the actual number of new arrivals though. Indeed, the organisation estimates there are likely to be around 2,000 Hong Kongers living in the Cambridgeshire area.

Donald thinks the new arrivals’ reluctance to reach out and seek support is likely to be cultural and associated with the fact many are “well resourced”. Hong Kongers, he said, tend to be reserved, private and professional people who aren’t inclined to ask for help, especially from anyone outside of the Cantonese-speaking community:

“I think they just want to keep their own personal situation very private,” he observed, adding “they are part of their own group”.

Helicopters fly past with the Hong Kong and Chinese flags during a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China, in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022. (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP via Getty Images)

PARCA is concerned that, while this insular outlook may serve Hong Kongers well initially, it could hinder their future prospects in the UK, regardless of how ‘well resourced’ they may be. It is this concern which Donald is most keen to address.

“We at PARCA are your ‘go-to’ for guidance and support for your new life in the UK,” he said, appealing directly to any Hong Kongers in the region: “We can help with education, housing, health, and employment for all your family.”

