Celebrations as Peterborough asylum and refugee association win Queen's Voluntary Award

A Peterborough group which helps refugees in the city has picked up a top Queen’s award thanks to the work of their incredible volunteers .

Peterborough Asylum and Refugee Community Association (PARCA) won The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Moez Nathu, Chief Executive of PARCA said “We are immensely proud to have been awarded such an important accolade. Since PARCA was founded over 20 years ago we have received the help of numerous volunteers. They are a tremendous asset to our organisation

Mayoress Shabina Qayyum, Mayor of Peterborough Alan Dowson, Gillian Beasley, Lord Lt Julie Spence, MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow and Deputy Lord Lt Jason Wing with Moez Nathu CEO of PARCA receiving the Queens Award for Voluntary Service at Unity Hall.

and we value their contribution greatly. Volunteers are involved in a number of roles including assisting with the ESOL (English to Speakers of Other Languages) classes, helping out at various events as well as other tasks. Some have even gone on to work for PARCA full

time”.

PARCA.is a multicultural organisation and welcomes volunteers from all nationalities and backgrounds. Further information can be found at www.parcaltd.org