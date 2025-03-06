Home Office claims 'record' 189 asylum seekers living in hotels in Peterborough

Home Office expected to ‘update’ council soon on use of hotels

A record number of asylum seekers in Peterborough were living in hotels at the end of last year, according to new figures.

Data released by the Home Office shows there were 189 asylum seekers housed temporarily in hotels in Peterborough during the three months to the end of December last year.

The figure was up from 74 for the three months to the end of September.

It is the highest figure since local records of the number of asylum seekers in hotels began in 2022.

And it has been revealed that Home Office officials will in the next few weeks deliver a progress report to Peterborough City Council chiefs on the use of hotels in the city for asylum seekers.

Asylum seekers and their families are housed in temporary accommodation if they are waiting for the outcome of a claim or an appeal and are not able to support themselves independently.

They are housed in hotels if there is not enough space in the accommodation provided by local authorities or other organisations.

The Home Office figures were compiled after up to 146 asylum seekers were moved into the lakeside Dragonfly Hotel at Thorpe Meadows in November last year. The exact number has not been revealed.

The moved triggered an angry response from civic leaders who said the city’s resources were stretched and The Dragonfly was not the ideal location as it had limited access to services and amenities.

Councillor Dennis Jones, the council leader, said: “We are expecting to have an update from the Home Office on the use of Peterborough hotels in the next six weeks approximately and will make any subsequent announcements in due course.

"Peterborough has a proud history of welcoming asylum seekers and others in need to the city and our diverse vibrant communities are evidence of this.

“However, this process needs to happen in a planned and coordinated way.

"We have repeatedly lobbied the Home Office to say that the Dragonfly Hotel is not an appropriate location for asylum use.

"New arrivals need support and help from services, and our officers look to provide additional help to enhance that which is being provided by the Home Office together with our partners.