Holocaust Memorial Day: Peterborough pays tribute to the millions killed in genocide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“Never again is now far more than an abstract idea”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents have joined with politicians, civic leaders, community figures and religious representatives in Peterborough to mark Holocaust Memorial Day (January 27).

The annual commemoration took on particular significance year as it marked the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in 1945.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ceremony began at 11:40am with a procession of dignitaries from Town Hall to Cathedral Square for a powerful performance on the impact of the holocaust on Jewish children by students of St John Fisher Catholic High School.

Dignitaries gather for the wreath laying on Holocaust Memorial Day.

The procession then arrived at St John’s Church for a ceremony of remembrance.

Led by The Reverend Michelle Dalliston, Vicar of Peterborough, the ceremony heard from representatives from the Jewish faith, the Islamic faith and the Roma community.

Janet Berkman, Chair of Peterborough Liberal Jewish Community read aloud a poem by Lotte Kramer, the oldest living member of the community at the age of 101, entitled ‘Exodus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Marco Cereste also addressed those in attendance. He said: “This is a tremendous city to live in because we have a huge cultural diversity and we enjoy it. We live together in peace, harmony and friendship. It creates a light that other people look to.

The Holocaust memorial in St John's Square.

"The memory of the Holocaust is the memory that reminds us what could happen if we don’t stay on that path.

We should think of ourselves who can actively play a part in stopping any type of discrimination, persecution, prejudice and injustice that we may witness happening around us in our everyday lives.”

Deputy Lieutenant Benjamyn Damazer FIMC JP DL added: “Never again is now far more than an abstract idea. It has a real, vital message that Jews must be defended from those seeking to kill us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year’s Holocaust Memorial Day is for more than a commemoration, it is an urgent and essential demand that never again should the world turn its back on the quest to murder Jews.”

Following the conclusion of the service, both Mayor Cereste and Deputy Lieutenant Damazer laid ceremonial wreaths at the Holocaust memorial on St John’s Square.