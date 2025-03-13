Holiday coach company Shaws of Maxey to stay on the road after acquisition by Reg’s Coaches

Staff to stay on with new owner

Family-owned coach holiday company Shaws Coaches in Maxey is to remain on the road after its acquisition by an independent operator.

It comes just a week after Shaws, of High Street, Maxey, announced it was to close on May 2 this year after 103 years of service as its owners looked to retire.

But now the company, founded in 1922 by Edwin ‘Teddy’ Shaw, the grandfather of the present partners, Jane, Richard and Chris, is to be saved following a take over deal with fellow industry operator, Reg’s Coaches.

Joanna Bonnett, owner and managing director of Reg’s Coaches, said: “Having been in the coach industry for a number of years and as a Peterborough resident, I had been on the lookout for a local coach company to acquire and only heard of Shaws’ impending closure in the local news.

"A quick call to the Shaw family was followed by a whirlwind of discussions and negotiations and I am delighted that the move has been strongly backed by current staff who have agreed to join us on this exciting new journey.

She said: “For us, this presents the perfect opportunity to branch out into the holiday and day trip market whilst expanding on our already strong coach hire offering, with a team that have a wealth of experience and well-established connections.

"Shaws’ has a wonderful reputation locally and this is something that we plan to build upon.

"We see the acquisition of Shaws as the first step in our plans for further growth and would welcome the opportunity to speak to other operators in the area who may be considering their options.

She added: “We would like to thank the Shaw family for their support in getting the deal over the line, we wish them a well-deserved and happy retirement and hope that we can do them proud as we continue the Shaw legacy.”

Reg’s Coaches is based in Welwyn, Hertfordshire, and was founded in 1962.

It was acquired by Joanna Bonnett, who has been in the travel trade for a number of years, in 2023 and she has since taken it from strength to strength with fleet upgrades, a new booking system and the acquisition of significant local contracts.

Shaws’ present owners, Jane Duffelen, Richard Shaw and Chris Shaw, say they will go ahead with their retirement on May 2 as planned and until then will be working closely with Joanna to achieve a smooth transition.

Jane said: ““We believe that the new owners will be the same responsible and caring employers that we have always strived to be and that their approach to customer care will be just as much of a priority as it has always been to us."

Shaws Coaches will remain at their base in Maxey and continue to offer day trips and holidays departing from Peterborough, Bourne, Stamford, The Deepings and many villages between and beyond, and will continue to support the local community with coach hire and school transport.