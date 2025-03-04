Family-owned coach holiday firm Shaws of Maxey reaches final destination after 103 years

Long serving business to close on May 2

Family-owned coach holiday company Shaws Coaches in Maxey has announced that it is gearing up for closure after 100 years on the road.

The award-winning business, which is based in High Street, Maxey, will permanently close on May 2 this year

The firm was founded in 1922 by Edwin ‘Teddy’ Shaw, the grandfather of the present partners, Jane, Richard and Chris.

But in a statement, the partners said: “Whilst we are incredibly proud of what we have achieved since Grandad Shaw bought his first charabanc with a small inheritance from a wealthy aunt, we are none of us getting any younger.

"And after 40 years of being on call almost 24/7, it’s time for the management team to retire and spend more time with friends and family.

They add: “As you might imagine, this has not been an easy decision.

"Shaws has been a part of our lives almost since the day when we were born.

"Through the years, there have been some hugely enjoyable times and we have made memories to cherish, but our overriding and abiding memories will be of our wonderfully loyal clients and staff, many of whom we are now proud to call great friends.

"We operated our very first holiday tour in April 1982 and after countless departures throughout the UK and Europe our 21st April departure to Torquay will be the very last Shaw’s holiday.”

The owners say they are indebted to their many long-time trading partners.

They add: “From the specialists who have helped to keep our vehicles on the road to the agents who support our hotels and theatre tickets, to the hardworking office cleaners, it’s been a pleasure working with you.

“Our final thank you and huge appreciation is reserved for the dedicated people who have worked with us – past and present – without whom none of our achievements would have been possible.

"Behind the wheel, in the yard, under the bonnet, at the desk - you’ve all been amazing and so important to the success of Shaws. We can’t thank you enough.”

Seven years ago Shaws won the Day Excursion Programme of the Year title at the British Coach Tourism Awards for the third time and were presented with their award by TV personality Angela Rippon.