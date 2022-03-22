4. Conington, Cambridgeshire

In an average summer the clay soils in this part of Cambridgeshire keep hold of moisture and the crops grow evenly. However, in exceptionally dry weather, as in 2011, the ground dries out and the crops grow differently depending on the depth of soil. This means that buried archaeological ditches are revealed as differences in the height and colour of the crop. This process revealed the buried ditches defining this complicated arrangement of enclosures. The different shapes of the enclosures can indicate different phases or uses. The ‘D’ shaped enclosure with an entrance gap to the right is typical of the Iron Age but it is likely that what we can see developed over a long period, perhaps from the later Bronze Age through to the Roman period. (Photo: Historic England)

