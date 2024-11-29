Hindu community in Peterborough hosts event to celebrate democracy for UK Parliament Week

“It’s a great opportunity to get informed, take action and make an impact”

More than 100 people attended a celebration of democracy by local charity Peterborough Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh UK (HSS UK) during UK Parliament Week.

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS UK) Samskruti Pariwaar Shakha, Peterborough in association with KAHO (Karunadina Anivasi Hindugala Okkoota) and Peterborough Kannada Sangha held the activity last week at Stilton Pavillion – with more than 125 attendees.

The event formed part of the UK wide celebration of democracy. HSS UK chapters hosted UK Parliament Week activities up and down the country, engaging with the Parliament and councils and exploring what it means to have a say in a vibrant democracy.

Some of the 125 attendees at the UK Parliament event held in Peterborough

Among the guests of Honour were Prof Ross Renton (of the ARU University), Councillor Tim Alban (of Stilton) and Master Pranav Agarwal – Youth MP of Peterborough.

A spokesperson for Peterborough HSS (UK) said: “Guests inspired and energised the audiences, who in turn engaged positively with the guests during the question and answers session.”

"Guests spoke to the audiences and engaged with them. Prof. Renton said education is a key enabler for people to get more engaged in the democratic process. Pranav shared his experiences and said that “failure is not a full stop, but just a pause”. Councillor Tim inspired the audience by sharing his own experience of being a councillor.”

UK Parliament Week is an annual event which takes place in November to explore ‘people power’ and make changes happen. Activities are held in every region of the UK, as well as countries all over the world. Last year more than 1.6 million people took part.

The event explored how important democracy is.

HSS UK is a UK charity with strong emphasis on preserving, practising and promoting Hindu values and responsible citizenship.

Gangadhar Aladakatti, regional co-ordinator for KAHO, said: ‘’We are keen to involve and inspire participants of all ages to understand the relevance of democratic process and politics in our lives”.

Amit Mehta, Peterborough lead for the HSS UK said: “The Hindu Community integrates well, and are proudly British, as well as Hindu. Our values are in perfect harmony with the British democratic values and systems.”

HSS UK lead for UK Parliament Week, Dr Harsha Jani, commented, “We are excited to be joining communities across the country participating in UK Parliament Week 2024. It is a fantastic opportunity for HSS UK to get involved in democracy and play their part in making change happen.

The event featured several guest speakers

"We believe the entire universe is one family, in Sanskrit we say ‘ Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and we work towards this by inspiring each other and working towards the Hindu value of responsible citizenship’’.

Nikita Atwal, Education and Engagement at UK Parliament, said: “We are delighted that Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh UK, our partner organisation is one of the many community organisations taking part in UK Parliament Week this year. It’s a great opportunity to get informed, take action and make an impact. Change starts with you and UK Parliament Week is a great way to learn how you can make a difference”.